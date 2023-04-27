First Lady Janet Museveni, who doubles as Uganda’s Education minister has commended Aga Khan for heavily investing in the education and health sectors of the country.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the commencement of the construction of the Aga Khan University and Hospital, the minister said that both the university and hospital will bring real and healthy competition to the country.

She says the performance of the projects that have been put in place by Aga Khan is excellent. The education minister added that she was happy to learn that the planned university will also provide access to the underprivileged. as it conducts groundbreaking research on issues that affect millions of people.

Meanwhile, Princess Zahra Aga Khan noted that the hospital will provide specialized care to all Ugandans from various walks of life in addition to conducting research on a number of issues affecting the country.

The training fields for high-quality doctors and resulting patients’ services will include internal medicine, surgery, paediatrics, and obstetrics and gynecology. The university will also train nurses, midwives and allied health professionals.