By Damali Mukhaye

The minister of education Janet Museveni has asked all institutions of learning to implement sexual harassment guidelines to make schools safe for learners.

Ms Museveni, whose speech was read by the speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah at Makerere University says that over the years, there has been an increase in the number of sexual harassment cases.

She says that this creates a hostile environment and affects productivity of learners at the institutions.

She says that Uganda’s employment Act on sexual harassment clearly makes the vice illegal and all schools should implement it to protect learners from selfish individuals.

This transpired at Makerere University during the dissemination of kicking sexual harassment out of higher education institutions.