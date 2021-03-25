BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

Education and Sports minister Janet Kataaha Museveni has asked all teachers across the country to embrace the covid-19 vaccination that is underway for selected groups of people.

Speaking at the ongoing 3rd National Teachers’ Symposium, Museveni said no teacher should miss out on this opportunity for their own safety and that of the learners under their care.

She however says that teachers should not abandon the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the government after being vaccinated saying they remain crucial even after immunization.

Meanwhile, Janet Museveni also urges teachers to find ways of compensating learners with the content they missed out when institutions of learning were closed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

She was last evening opening the 2-day annual teachers’ symposium that is running under the theme; “A digitally competent teaching force for the 21st century”.