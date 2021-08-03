BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Minister of Education, Janet Museveni has called for an emergency meeting tomorrow at State House to discuss the reopening of medical schools.

President Museveni on Friday directed the Ministry of Education, National Council for Higher Education and Ministry of Health to meet and plan for the possibility of reopening for medical students only.

Ismail Mulindwa, the Director of Basic and Secondary Education yesterday confirmed the meeting, saying the Minister will notify the public about the outcomes from the meeting.

The Executive Director of the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), Prof Mary Okwakol, said that the meeting will decide when and how the government will reopen medical schools.

Just like last year, government first reopened Universities and Tertiary Institutions teaching health course in September after the first closure of schools in March 2020.

This was done to enable medical students complete their studies to avoid the future human resource gaps in the health sector.