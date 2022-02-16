By Damali Mukhaye

The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni has cleared all learners in semi-candidate classes who have the capability to sit for the forthcoming 2022 examinations to be allowed to register.

This only applies to semi-candidates in Primary six who can sit for the Primary leaving examination (PLE) and senior three students who can sit for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE).

The Spokesperson of the Ministry for Education, Dr Denis Mugimba confirmed the Minister’s communication, saying it is the honor of the government to ensure the extra cost that might be brought by an increase in the number of candidates.

For instance, the students who were in Senior two in 2020 when the government first imposed the first lockdown in March are now supposed to be in senior 4 if the government did not impose a second lockdown in 2021.

This means that these students should be sitting for their UCE this year. However, due to the lockdown, these learners are in senior three.

These have been cleared to sit for UCE if they feel they are capable of passing.

When contacted yesterday, officials from the Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) said that they are always ready to administer to all candidates who will be registered by schools