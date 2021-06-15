By U R N

The Appointments Committee of Parliament sitting on Monday vetted Minister of Education Mrs Janet Museveni and the First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga virtually via zoom.

The committee chaired by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among sitting at the Parliament conference Hall started at 2pm after the morning plenary which approved Vice President Jessica Alupo and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

The former Speaker of Parliament and Kamuli Woman MP Rebecca Kadaga was the first to be vetted via zoom for the position of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga.

According to sources who attended the committee, the MPs didn’t dwell much on Kadaga basing on the fact that she has previously served as a Speaker of Parliament.

“The chair of the meeting convinced members that Kadaga has been a Speaker and met all the requirements and she is more than fit for the position,” the source said.

Accordingly, members did not ask many questions.

The committee also vetted the First lady Janet Museveni via zoom. The committee reportedly spent several minutes interacting with the first lady.

According to sources, the First lady and the former Speaker requested to appear via zoom because of issues like COVID-19.

