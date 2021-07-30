By Damali Mukhaye

The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, will today release the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination results.

This will be done at State House, Nakasero at 10am.

The Public Relation Officer of Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb), Ms Jenipher Kalule, yesterday said they had successfully briefed Ms Museveni about the performance of Senior Four students on Wednesday.

Ms Kalule said, just like the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results which were released two weeks ago, UCE results will also be released scientifically with a few officials attending physically.

A total of 333,889 candidates registered for 2020 UCE examinations from 3,935 centres in 2019.

According to Uneb, 49.8 percent of the candidates were male and 50.1 percent female.

A total of 148,135 were under Universal Secondary Education (USE) while 185,754 candidates were non-USE candidates.

Ms Kalule warned parents and heads of schools against gathering crowds at schools and homes in the guise of celebrating good grades.