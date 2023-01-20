Education minister Janet Museveni has ordered a probe into the improper conduct at one of Uganda’s oldest schools.

The development comes after a social media post purported to be of a parent, whose son was sodomised by a teacher at King’s College Budo, went viral.

Another post alleging that the accused teacher was transferred to another school went viral, catching the attention of Parliament this week.

House Speaker Anita Among ordered an inquest into the revelations.

The latest development indicates that Ms Museveni, who is also the First Lady, has picked interest in the matter since King’s College Budo is a government-aided school. Read more