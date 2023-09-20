The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni has implored stakeholders in the sector to fight examination malpractice.

In her message presented by the State Minister of Education and Sports, Mr. Peter Ogwang during the start of a two-day meeting with Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) officials and invigilators, the First Lady noted that examination malpractice erodes the society’s value fabric and should be stopped. She has tasked UNEB to implement a law against the same.

“Engaging or abetting these crimes is unacceptable and certainly attracts severe penalties under the UNEB Act which was passed and I want to say it is time we walked the talk according to the law. The issue of rampant malpractice negatively impacts our education system and therefore we should join collective efforts to fight this vice without compromise. As I patriotically say, it is possible we can fight this vice,” Janet said.

Before her speech, the Uganda National Examination Board chairperson, Mary Okwakol decried the poor infrastructure of some rural schools that often rises the cost of moving exam material to the centres.

The Uganda Certificate of Examinations (UCE) kick off on October 13, 2023, while the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) will begin on November 7 and end on 9, according to the UNEB calendar. Additionally, the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Examinations (UACE) will run from November 10 to December 1, 2023.