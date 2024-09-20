By Fahad Malik Jjingo

The Minister of Education and Sports, Ms. Janet Kataaha Museveni, has cautioned students against indulging in immoral behavior, emphasizing that it can disrupt their academic pursuits.

During her address at the closure of the sixth Youth Regional Summit held at St. Henry’s College Kitovu in Masaka district, the minister, who is also the First Lady of Uganda, urged students to take responsibility for their lives. The summit, themed “My Life is My Responsibility,” attracted over 3,200 students from various schools in the region.

Kataaha expressed concern about the influence of older individuals on young students, highlighting the potential negative consequences such as sexually transmitted infections, unwanted pregnancies, and academic dropout. She encouraged students to resist temptations from these individuals and make wise choices in their relationships.

“Some of the young ladies are getting attracted to getting phones, laptops, and all sorts of things some older men bring to get to young girls. If you see those men please run, don’t feel that getting a phone is more important than your life,“ she said.

The minister also advised students to be mindful of their company, selecting friends who respect authority figures and parental guidance. She cautioned against exposing themselves to harmful content on social media platforms, emphasizing the potential for self-destructive behavior.

Rose Mary Kansiimea, a teacher and first deputy headteacher at St. Henry’s College Kitovu, presented their issues to the First Lady. These included inadequate learning environments, limited facilities for students with disabilities, insufficient study materials for the new curriculum, uncontrolled social media, early marriages, social stigma, unregulated bars near schools, and the trend of labor export.