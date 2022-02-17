By Benjamin Jumbe

The government of Japan has pledged to continue supporting the development of Uganda.

The pledge was made by the Japan ambassador to Uganda Fukuzawa Hidemoto at the 20th year anniversary Ceremony for JICA Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) Program in Uganda.

Ambassador Fukuzawa says this particular program is helping act as a bridge between people of the two countries.

He says beyond working on infrastructure and other sector they are interested in empowering the local communities further adding that attainment of SDGs will require collaboration with more development partners.

The JOCV or JICA Volunteer program is designed for Japanese citizens with technical skills to assist in the socio-economic development of developing countries.