The Japanese Ambassador to Uganda,Sasayama Takuya has said young people in Uganda should be guided to appreciate agriculture as a business that would empower them economically.

Sasayama who had accompanied Yohei Sasakawa, the visiting Chairman of Nippon Foundation, Tokyo Japan, during his visit to Zimbabwe Agaliawamu Agri-Business Training Association acknowledged that agro-business was lucrative and that several youthful Japanese in Uganda were venturing into the sector.

He says in the past, Japan suffered from a deficit of farmland amid rapid population growth but through enhanced agriculture, the government achieved food security and addressed unemployment, especially among the young people.

He noted that currently, agriculture is one of the areas in which the government of Japan is

Youth unemployment remains a challenge that the country continues to grapple with. In 2022, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics estimated that at least 41 percent of out-of-school youth were not employed.