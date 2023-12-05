The opposition Justice Forum (JEEMA) party has asked the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi to withdraw his comments about the enactment of the Anti-homosexuality Act, 2023.

In a letter dated December 4, 2023, JEEMA secretary general, Mr. Mohamed Katerega says they are disappointed by Kyagulanyi’s evasive move on the recently enacted Anti-Homosexuality Act.

In an interview with international broadcaster, BBC, Kyagulanyi claimed that the overwhelmingly supported law by over 90% of Members of Parliament was not passed in the interest of Ugandans, but as a tool to oppress the opposition.

Now JEEMA wants Kyagulanyi to retract his statement.

“We call upon you to retract your pronouncement, and demonstrate your commitment to fostering a culture of respect and cooperation with fellow leaders,” JEEMA said in a letter that it says was ‘private’.

JEEMA president, Mr Asuman Basalirwa introduced the controversial Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023.