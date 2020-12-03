

The chairman of the Inter Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) has asked the government to fully re-open all sectors of the country and allow for full capacity campaigns ahead of the January general elections.

With the campaigns entering the 25th day today, the Justice Forum leader Asuman Basalirwa has tasked the government to provide facemasks countrywide and let Ugandans lead normal lives.

In a phased easing of lifting the Covid-19 lockdown, the health ministry recently re-opened gaming centres, markets, casinos and increased the number of people allowed to attend political rallies to 200.

However bars and schools remain closed to non-candidate classes.

Uganda currently has 21,409 covid 19 cases and 206 deaths.