By Ruth Anderah

Three justices of Appeal court have upheld the victory of Security Minister Jim Katugugu Muhwezi, as the dully elected member of Parliament for Rujumbura County.

The petition against Muhwezi, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer was filed by Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party flag bearer Fred Turyamuhweza.

Muhwezi defeated Turyamuhweza with 23,990 votes against his 20,556 votes.

Turyamuhweza rejected the results and petitioned the court citing voter bribery, ballot stuffing and intimidation.

Kabale High High court Judge Phillip Odoki, first dismissed the petition with costs, stating that Turyamuhweza failed to prove to the satisfaction of the court all the grounds.

Now the justices also agreed with Justice Odoki and dismissed the same with costs stating that Turyamuhweza did not produce evidence that can lead to the conclusion that the election was a sham.