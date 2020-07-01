

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Chairperson of the Urban Authorities Association of Uganda Majid Batambuze has lauded government for creating new cities.

This comes as the country gets 7 new cities in addition to Kampala effective today.

Majid Batambuze who becomes the interim city mayor of Jinja says operationalization of these cities will not only decongest Kampala, but help create balanced development in the country and create jobs and improve living standards.

He however says for these to be achieved, there is need for the new cities to be given the necessary support.

Meanwhile in Mbarara, the district chairperson Bamuturaki Tumusiime has asked the electorate to choose quality and educated leaders who will ensure quality service delivery in the new city.

He says that as a regional city Mbarara should be led by exemplary and committed leaders drawn from any part of the country.

Tumusiime also urges the incoming interim leadership to ensure peace, team work and avoid divisive politics that affects development.

The new cities being operationalized are Arua, Fortportal, Gulu, Jinja, Mbarara, Mbale and Masaka.

The others are Hoima in 2021, Entebbe and Lira Cities which take effectbon July 1st 2022.

While Moroto, Nakasongola, Soroti, Kabale and Wakiso Cities take effect on July 1st 2023.