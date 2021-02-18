By Benjamin Jumbe

The Executive Director UNRA, Allen Kagina has revealed that the government was making headway with the Kampala-Jinja express highway.

The preparation for the Kampala-Jinja Expressway project as a public Private Partnership is now complete.

She says they are now awaiting final clearance and guidance from the government before going to tender.

Relatedly, the Director in charge of Roads and bridges maintenance, Eng Sam Muhoozi disclosed that the Northern Bypass road will be ready for use by June this year, except for the other accessories which will be done in October.