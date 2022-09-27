By Mike Sebalu

The Police have arrested Denis Bimbona, 54, the Jinja city head of enforcement for his role in the disappearance of road construction equipment.

Among the equipment that went missing in the month of August 2022 include a bull dozer, two skip loaders, a tractor, and a private vehicle.

According to Kiira Region Police spokesperson, James Mubi, Bimbona was arrested from Kisasi in Kampala pending thorough investigations that will lead them to the recovery of the said equipment.

The suspect is currently being detained at Jinja Central Police Station under the original jurisdiction as inquiries continue.