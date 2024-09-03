Jinja Referral hospital authorities have threatened to attack Uganda Muslim Supreme Council property in Jinja for failure to pay Shs400 million arising out of the lost land case filed by the latter.

The land in question stretches from plots 31-39 along Baxi Road in Jinja South Division.

The UMSC led by Jinja District Khadi dragged the hospital authorities to court accusing them of grabbing the said piece of land.

However, in 2009 the case was dismissed with costs.

The hospital board Chairperson, David Mukisa said UMSC was ordered to pay Shs150m which has accumulated to Shs 400 Million in interest over the years.

Mukisa said the hospital has been forced to turn to the Council because it needs funds to run its activities.

The Jinja Hospital director, Dr Alfred Yayi, says they have moved to fence off the contested land following the Kampala meeting.

“Following that meeting, in the fourth quarter, the government extended some money as supplementary budget, and Shs300m was put aside for fencing off the hospital land and the board suggested that fencing should start at the disputed land,” Dr Yayi said on Monday.

He added: “As directed by the President, all projects in the health and education sectors should be handled by the UPDF Engineering Brigade, and we have started constructing the hospital fence, right from the disputed land to protect it from being encroached on again.”