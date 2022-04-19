By Denis Edema

Students of the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) in Jinja City have gone on strike over alleged insecurity, which they say has led to the theft of their property and physical attacks, including the rape of some female students.

The angry students have this morning blocked Jackson Crescent, the road that leads to the institute with stones, blocking access to all other road users.

The rowdy students then accused their administration of not installing security lights and securing requisite personnel to ensure their safety, especially in the hostels.

Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal and expulsion, one of the striking students said the seeds of discontent were sown when the lockdown was lifted, which saw schools and higher institutions of learning reopened after nearly 2 years of closure prompted the outbreak of Covid-19.

The deputy Principal, Moses Kanene, however, says the administration has acknowledged the students’ grievances and measures are to be taken to address the issues raised to ensure their safety and that of their property.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, James Mubi, says student leaders, staff and police are locked up in a meeting to address the matter.