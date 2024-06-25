Police in Jinja town are hunting for a man who allegedly hit his colleague’s head with a brick, accusing him of eating his plate of posho.

The unfortunate incident occurred in Busige village in Buwenge rural sub-county in Jinja.

The area Local Council 1 Chairperson Richard Kinosa says the deceased only identified as Mwase and the suspect engaged in an argument during a thanks giving ceremony organized by the brother of the deceased who had bought a new Motorcycle.

Kinusa said at the function, posho was served to the guests however, the deceased reportedly picked the plate that had been given to the suspect, angering him and a verbal exchange ensued, and enraging the suspect further.

The suspect who has not been identified to the media in order not to jeopardize investigations then picked a brick and hit the deceased on the head who was then rushed to hospital in critical condition but died on arrival at Kagoma hospital.