Kampala High Court has blocked the payment of Shs89 million to Jinja Municipal Council as trading licence fees for the telecommunication masts installed in Jinja Central division by Eaton Towers Uganda Ltd.

This follows a successful case filed by Eaton Towers Uganda against the government and Jinja Municipal Council challenging a demand note that was served to it on 13th and 14th March 2020.

The demand note required it to pay for it’s telecom masts that have been in Jinja central for 12 years.

Justice Musa Ssekaana ruled that it’s illegal for the local government to levy trade license fees in respect of telecom masts that were already licenced by the central government and the Uganda Communications Act 2013.

Justice Sekaana added that once an entity is licensed by the regulator, it

would be erroneous to be subject it to trading licenses all over the country by the different districts or sub-counties wherever they have telecom masts.

The judge ordered Jinja Municipal Council to pay costs of the suit to Eaton Towers.