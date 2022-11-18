The International Crimes Division of the High Court has directed Jinja Main Prison to produce before Court 49 people who are jointly charged with King Charles Wesley Mumbere.

A production warrant signed by the Court’s Registrar directs the Superintendent of Jinja Main Prison women wing to produce the suspects on November 22, 2022 without fail.

However, the Court proceedings will be held in Jinja Main Prison.

The 49 people who are jointly charged with the Omusinga of Rwenzururu, Charles Wesley Mumbere on charges of terrorism earlier last month filed an application seeking to be released on bail pending trial.

The group including five women filed their bail application before Justice Alice Komuhangi Khauka citing the constitutional right to apply for bail.

According to the record before Court, the group is charged with 14 counts including murder, terrorism, treason, malicious damage to property, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery, among others allegedly committed in 2016 following the raid at the Rwenzururu Kingdom’s palace.

They were arrested on November 27, 2016, from Buhikira Royal Palace in Kasese district, and on December 14 2016, they were charged with several offenses of which they are still presumed to be innocent unless proven to be guilty.