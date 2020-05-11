By Abubaker Kirunda

Jinja Resident District Commissioner, Eric Sakwa has declined to hand over office as directed by his boss in a bid to pave way for investigations.

The Secretary to the Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande, in a letter dated May 4th interdicted Sakwa and asked him to immediately hand over the office to the District Internal Security Officer.

This was after he was arrested, charged and remanded to Kirinya government prison by Jinja Grade One Magistrate over alleged involvement in criminal acts and involvement in the murder of a one Charles Isanga, a resident of Lwanda Village in Mafubira Sub- County.

However, lawyers representing Sakwa who is now out on bail claim they have not formally received the letter directing Sakwa to leave the office.