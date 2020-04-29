By Denis Edema

Jinja Resident District Commissioner Eric Sakwa has been released on bail.

Sakwa, who is accused of manslaughter, robbery and malicious damage to property has been granted bail by Jinja Chief Magistrate, Jessica Chemeri.

Sakwa did not physically appear in the courtroom but the proceedings were held via zoom video conferencing between Jinja Court and Kirinya Prison where he was remanded on April 24, 2020, in a bid to observe measures against further spread of coronavirus in Uganda.

The prosecution alleges that 38-year-old Sakwa, between March 22 and April 17 this year at Lwanda Village in Jinja District, unlawfully caused the death of Charles Isanga, a businessman in the area.

He is jointly charged with two others. They include; Bazimbyewa Bumali alias Chris Umar Dindodi, 19, a mechanic and Mohammed Simba alias Meddie, 31, and a businessman in Jinja.

The trio first appeared before magistrate Ann Kobusingye, who remanded them to prison until May 13.

Prosecution further claims that Sakwa, his alleged accomplices and others still at large stole Shs80,000, three crates of beer, eight trays of eggs, sachets of waragi and soda all valued at approximately Shs429,000, still the property of the said Isanga.