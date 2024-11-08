The Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) has revealed that plans are underway to construct an additional Propeller Make-up Steel (PMS) tank at the Jinja Storage Terminal in the near future.

According to UNOC’s Terminal Operations Manager, Eng. Gershom Rwakasanga, the Jinja Storage Terminal currently has only one PMS tank, which he believes is insufficient, especially as the country transitions into the intensive phase of its sole importation mandate.

“In the near future, we are planning to construct an additional PMS tank. We have one and we feel having one is not safe especially now that we are moving into heavy operations,” he said.

The Jinja Storage Terminal has a capacity of 30 million liters and can offload 15 million liters per month. The terminal also has bonded status, allowing it to receive both duty-free and duty-paid products, as well as those that have not yet been taxed. Additionally, it is authorized to export petroleum products to neighboring countries, primarily the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and South Sudan.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring, Ms Beatrice Akello monitored the facility’s performance on November 7, 2024.

The Minister also met various stakeholders to assess their readiness ahead of the anticipated first commercial oil production by the end of 2025.