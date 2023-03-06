By Tausi Nakato | Monitor Police in Jinja have arrested a female teacher at PMM Girls School in Jinja City on allegations of promoting homosexuality. Kiira regional police spokesperson James Mubi said the teacher is being questioned as part of their investigations. He said the teacher was arrested after her alleged lesbian partner reported to police, accusing her of neglecting her and engaging in recruiting school girls into their vice.

“Her alleged Lesbian partner, a 30-year-old, surrendered to police. We have the couple in our custody. The partner claims the teacher has been cheating on her and not providing her with basic needs,” he said in an interview at the weekend. “But the suspect testified to police that she rented a house for her partner and set up for her timber business and she disputed allegations of not providing basic needs to her alleged lesbian partner,” Mr Mubi added.