After eight years since the brutal murder of the Senior Assistant DPP/ Head International Crimes Department in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Kagezi, DPP Jane Frances Abodo has sanctioned charges of terrorism and murder against four key suspects.

According to a statement issued by the DPP’s Public Relations Officer, Jacquelyn Okui, the four key suspects are expected to be produced at Nakawa Magistrates Court today for formal charging.

Kagezi was gunned down by unknown assailants on March 30, 2015, in Kiwatule, a Kampala suburb on her way home.

Okui says, in December 2022, a prosecution-guided investigation was directed by the DPP to establish facts that surrounded the case.

As a result, a joint team led by the Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) of the Uganda Police Force and comprised of CT-Police and ISO embarked on the task.

Arising out of the long investigation, the team was able to establish the facts surrounding the murder, and the ODPP being satisfied with the outcome, is ready to prosecute the key suspects in the courts of law.