By Ritah Kemigisa

Former independent presidential candidate Willy Mayambala is to attend the swearing in ceremony of President Museveni much as he is yet to receive an invitation for the same.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Tuesday, the minister for presidency Esther Mbayo said invitations had been extended to all the former presidential candidates who took part in the January polls.

Speaking to Kfm, Mayambala says he respects President Museveni as the duly elected president who won the majority vote adding that court has also proven this.

He also pledges to fully rally behind Museveni’s vision of securing Uganda’s future as he starts his sixth term.

Meanwhile, Mayambala who is an engineer by profession says he is currently unemployed and now spends most of the time gardening.

A total of 4,042 guests have been invited for the swearing in ceremony to run under the theme, “securing the future.”