A 25km walk spear-headed by road safety activist, Mr. Joseph Beyanga also known as Joe Walker is set to be held today Thursday, December 8 at 2 pm starting from Watoto North Church in Ntinda under the theme: ‘safe roads save lives’.

Mr. Beyanga blames the high crash rate on poor road user behaviour.

“71% of the road crashes are caused by reckless driving and careless driving, that’s driver behaviour,” Beyanga told KFM.

The United Nations declared the period between 2021 to 2030 as a new decade of action on road safety.

The declaration reaffirms the UN’s commitment to work tirelessly to implement the new agenda and reduce road crashes by 50% by the year 2030.

In Uganda, the government launched the 2022 national road safety week on Tuesday, with a number of activities lined up to create awareness about the same.