Road safety advocate Mr Joseph Beyanga, also known as Joe Walker, has proposed a three-point approach to address Uganda’s road carnage: improving the quality of road engineering, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, and enhanced public education (sensitization).

According to recent data released by the Directorate of Traffic Police, 4,806 Ugandans lost their lives in road crashes last year, marking a significant increase from the 4,534 fatalities recorded in 2022. This translates to an alarming rise in daily deaths, with an average of 13 lives lost every day.

Speaking to KFM, Mr. Beyanga also called for non-discriminatory enforcement by police.

“This week, there has been enforcement on the road, but they are looking for express penalties. We need enforcement that is not seasonal and discriminatory,” he said.

Last week, the Works and Transport Ministry directed all government senior officials and politicians who drive themselves to acquire driving licenses within three months.

Joe walker says the grace period is unacceptable as Members of Parliament and ministers in particular have no right of way.

“The law applies to everyone with the exception of those who have right of way. Ministers have no right of way,” said Mr. Beyanga.

Joe Walker and friends are set to walk over 300 kilometers in a 9-day journey from Kampala to Fort portal themed ‘Get Home Safe’ to draw attention to the critical road safety concerns.

The walk kicks off on Monday, February 26, 2024 at the Independence Monument, Speke Road in Kampala.