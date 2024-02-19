Renowned road safety activist, Mr Joseph Beyanga, commonly known as Joe Walker together with other walking enthusiasts, are set to walk over 300 kilometers in a 9-day journey from Kampala to Fort portal dubbed ‘Get Home Safe’.

Sponsored by Nation Media Group and other partners, the walk is aimed at drawing attention to road safety while fostering a culture of awareness and responsibility among road users in Uganda.

According to the 2023 police report, Uganda has 12 fatalities every day due to road carnages.

The walk, which kicks off on February 26, will be coupled with other activities such as sensitization messages in schools, painting of zebra crossings among others which according to Joe Walker represent a crucial component of a broader national and global effort to reduce road traffic deaths by 50% by 2030, as declared by the United Nations General Assembly in September 2020.

“We will be visiting cultural leaders and the authorities in different areas of; Mubende, Mityana, Kenjojo, Kyegegwa, and Fort Portal, as well as talking to the leaders on what we can do to make sure every road user uses the road safely and gets back home safe,” Mr Beyanga told journalists on Monday.

The Kampala to Fort Portal trek will be Joe Walker’s third national road safety awareness walk after successfully completing two national walks from Kampala to Bushenyi and Mbale in 2022 and 2023 respectively.