Joesph Beyanga who is also known as Joe Walker has painted a \zebra crossing at one of the accident blackspots in Mbarara.

The zebra crossing was painted at Mayanja Memorial Hospital.

JoeWalker has further gone ahead to teach students of Mbarara Central PS how to use a zebra crossing.

“On the Main Street, we had an early morning moment with pupils of Mbarara Central PS and demonstrated how a Zebra crossing works and how to utilize it,” he tweeted.

“Joe Walker” started his journey of 320km from Kampala to Bushenyi to raise awareness on road safety. Today is his tenth day and he is walking from Mbarara to Bushenyi.