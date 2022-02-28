By Ritah Kemigisa

The Nation Media Group –Uganda head of Radio Joseph Beyanga whom we now know as Joe walker has this morning been flagged off to walk a distance of 320 kilometers from Kampala to Bushenyi.

Beyanga has since dubbed the campaign as Joe Walker.

The campaign seeks to create road safety awareness and reminds Ugandan motorists to save pedestrians.

Flagging off the walk, the NMG-Uganda managing director Tony Glencross hailed Beyanga for being patriotic adding that his campaign is Ugandan since road safety concerns everyone.

Glencross adds that road safety is key for development and now calls for more awareness and mindset change among all road users.

“When we are on the road, when walking, driving or on a boda boda, at any particular time awareness and how we behave on the road determines our attitude towards road safety. That’s an attitude change, we need to be aware, and we need to be considerate. Rather driver slowly and arrive safety than rush and you fail to get there,” said Mr Glencross.

On his part, Beyanga has rallied all Ugandans to take charge of their safety and that of other road users to save families the avoidable trauma of losing a loved one.

“You can join this walk physically or virtually, let’s raise awareness about road safety, we need to get to our destinations safely. We can do better behind the wheel, the power is in your hands,” says Me Beyanga.

The Joe Walker campaign is jointly supported by among other; NMG- Uganda, Coca Cola Beverages Africa, Plascon Global Paint company, and Tugende a mobility social enterprise among others.