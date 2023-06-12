As countries commemorate, World Day Against Child Labour, the United Nations is calling for revived international action to achieve social justice, under the envisaged Global Coalition for Social Justice, with child labour elimination as one of its important elements.

This year’s World Day Against Child Labour is running under the theme: Social Justice for All- End Child Labour.

According to the UN, joint experience in tackling child labour over the course of the last three decades has demonstrated that child labour can be eliminated, if the root causes are addressed.

The UN has also called for universal ratification of International Labour Organization No.138 on Minimum Age which would provide all children with legal protection against all forms of child labour.

According to statics, there are 160 million children worldwide who are still engaged in child labour which is almost one in ten children globally.

Africa ranks highest among regions both in the percentage of children in child labour – one-fifth – and the absolute number of children in child labour estimated at 72 million.