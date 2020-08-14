

By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Joint Christian Council has condemned the demolition of St Peter’s church in Ndeeba.

While visiting the site of the demolished structure earlier today, members of the Council led by Kampala Archdiocese Bishop Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga and Metropolitan Yona Lwanga of the Orthodox Church said the action was regrettable and shameful.

Archbishop Lwanga has challenged the government to ensure it conducts quick investigations into this action and ensure that people behind the demolition are brought to book.

17 people including senior police officers were yesterday charged and sent on remand at Kitalya government prison on charges of unlawfully demolishing St. Peter’s church in Ndeeba on the night of August 9.