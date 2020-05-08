The Joint Security Taskforce has dismissed torture claims made by Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake.

According to a statement from police spokesperson Fred Enanga, Zaake’s claims of brutal torture while in custody are false, misleading and aimed at tarnishing the image of the police force and Uganda as a country.

“We would like to strongly dismiss these allegations as false and misleading. And the reason we are responding is to counter the sophisticated propaganda aimed at negatively portraying security forces as brutal and further tarnish the image of Uganda as a country,” read the statement.

Police says that Zaake actively resisted the lawful orders from the officers. Police have further clarified that Zaake was not taken to CMI and the CCTV camera stamps from Bulenga to SID Kireka are clear.

Police have also blamed Hon. Zaake for his violent conduct and disrespect for security personnel.

“The public should know that the Hon Francis Zaake, has a history of violent conduct witnessed on a couple of occasions in Parliament and during the Arua fracas. He has much disrespect for security personnel, last year he was arrested on 21.02.2019, after he out rightly breached the conditions of his police bond,” read the statement.

Zaake was arrested in Mityana for reportedly flouting new protocols on food distribution aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus virus and charged with disobedience of lawful orders and negligent acts likely to spread infectious diseases.