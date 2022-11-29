Unknown security operatives have picked former presidential candidate and the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party president, Mr Joseph Kabuleta and taken him to a yet to be known place.

The plain-clothed men reportedly grabbed Kabuleta from his party offices in Bugolobi, Kampala at around 1:00 PM Monday.

A video footage captured by the CCTV cameras at the office show about six plain-clothed men entering his office building. Four of the men approached Kabuleta who was chatting away with two other men and exchanging pleasantries.

They asked him to escort them as one filmed what was happening usingg his mobile phone. One of the men is seen picking Kabuleta’s mobile phone before they led him away.

The party spokesperson, Mr Moses Matovu said: “They told us he was being taken to the Criminal Investigations Directorate CID. We followed him at CID but shockingly we were informed that they don’t have him. So currently we don’t know where exactly he is being held.”