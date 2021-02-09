By Ritah Kemigisa

Police investigations into circumstances under which one, Hardad Mubiru, a journalist attached to BTM TV in died, have revealed that he was involved in a thwarted robbery in which another victim identified as Kato Hussein also died in Kanyanya Quarter Zone.

The Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says it is alleged that the deceased, Mubiru, was moving with his four friends and along the way they met a woman whom they allegedly wanted to rob.

It is reported that the unidentified woman made an alarm, which attracted Kato Hussein alias Kabalansi to come to her rescue.

Kato started fighting Mubiru with his colleagues.

When he saw that he was overpowered, Kato also made an alarm, which prompted the four to run away as he remained battling Mubiru alone.

Mubiru was also overpowered by Kato and his statement to police shows that he also made an alarm and his colleagues, who had run away, came back to his rescue.

They all ganged up and started beating Kato, but he escaped and took off and later died as he was being taken to a clinic for medical checkup.

Mubiru also died near the scene.