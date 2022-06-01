By Ismail Bategeka

Police in Masindi District are investigating circumstances under which a journalist attached to Kings Broadcasting Services {Kings FM 93.6} was shot and killed in the wee hours this morning.



Preliminary investigations indicate Gerald Aseera, a news anchor at the station, was shot in the chest at around 12am by a private security guard at a soda depot in Masindi town.

A colleague at the radio station who asked not to be named in this story says Aseera was shot dead last night by a private security guard adding that he was just moving in town and the guard suspected him of being a thief.

The journalist died moments after being rushed to Masindi General Hospital.



His body is still at the hospital mortuary as police investigate the shooting.

More details to follow….I