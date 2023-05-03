Journalists have been asked to get united and speak with one voice as they commemorate World Press Freedom Day.

The appeal has been made by the President of the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association, Ibanda Mugabi.

He has also appealed to security officers to stop the brutality they have meted on the media in the line of duty.

Last month, journalists were beaten and pepper-sprayed by police as they covered a pre-medical intern’s demonstration.

Journalists have also shared their thoughts on how their rights can be secured.

Together with MPs under the parliamentary forum on media and other rights activists, journalists will hold a joint press conference later this morning at parliament to commemorate the press day.