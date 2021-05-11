By Juliet Nalwooga

Police have warned that media houses, journalists and Judicial officers against covering any parallel presidential swear in ceremony, risk to be charged with treason.

While addressing a weekly press briefing at Naguru, Mr Fred Enanga the police spokesperson said that based on intelligence, they are aware of plans by the opposition to have a kangaroo swear in ceremony in Iganga District.

He has warned opposition politicians he didn’t name, along with media houses against covering the said event as they all will suffer the consequences .

“These are ceremonies which simply remain symbolic without any accompanying entitlement and privileges of a legitimate head of state. So to a big extent, it’s a waste of time. Therefore any judicial officer, orgainsers, media houses that will participate in covering illegitimate parallel swearing in ceremony; let it be in Iganga should be prepared to face the consequences because these are acts of impunity that must stop in exchange for rule of law. It therefore illegal and treasonous” said Mr Enanga.

Former FDC presidential candidate Kizza Besigye was in 2016 charged with unlawful swearing in as the elected president of Uganda.

Meanwhile, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has explained that the deployment at former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi’s residence is for his own good.

With just a day to the president’s swear-in ceremony there have been growing concern among sections of the general public about the increased security deployment at the homes of some political figures.