By Mike Sebalu

Members of the media fraternity are demanding an apology and explanation from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leadership over the attack on scribes at its party headquarters in Najjanankumbi on Thursday.

A group of unknown men attacked journalists, physically assaulting them before confiscating their work gadgets including cell phones, and camera stands among others.

Addressing a news conference in Kampala this morning, journalists resolved to tentatively stay away from any event that happens at FDC headquarters in Najjanankumbi until all the demands are met.

They have also appealed to the general public to join the journalism community to promote press freedom and protect journalists from violence, threats, and harassment while performing their duties.

Photojournalist Abubaker Lubowa was among those who addressed the media.

“We have given them up to July 24 to issue a written apology and also return the gadgets that were stolen from journalists. For over the last 10 years, I have covered FDC, it’s the first time we’re witnessing such things happen,” Lubowa said.