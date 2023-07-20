Security officers and a section of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) members have this morning attempted to block the party national chairman, Mr. Waswa Biriggwa from accessing the party offices in Najjanankumbi where he was scheduled to address a press conference.

Security officers denied him access to the party premises, saying the keys that open the gate are lost. This prompted Biriggwa to move out of his car and accessed the offices through a small gate.

The latest indicates that Biriggwa will address journalists outside the party offices.

This is a developing story…