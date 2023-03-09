Journalists have been advised to read and research widely to equip themselves with relevant information they can use while covering stories on violent extremism.

Speaking to KFM on the sidelines of a recent IGAD regional training of media practitioners on the adoption of gender-sensitive reporting to counter violent extremism held in Djibouti last week, Dr. James Oranga, a lecturer of journalism at the University of Nairobi says terrorism is a risky and complex subject.

He says it takes time to investigate and generate a comprehensive story, asking journalists and media houses to be patient.

He has cautioned to be sensitive to the gender-cultural preferences of target audiences while reporting on countering violent extremism.

This, he says is the only safety and security measure they can use to prevent attacks from terrorists and violent extremists.

“Always interact with experts so that should you have any questions, clarifications, and misconceptions they can clarify them to you so that at the end of the day you have concrete clarity,” Dr. Oranga said.