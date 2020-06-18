

By Anthony Wesaka

Media experts have tipped journalists on how to effectively cover the planned virtual campaigns.

This comes days after the Electoral Commission announced a revised roadmap for the 2021 general elections indicating that many election activities including campaigns shall be conducted virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Daily Monitor, Jabweri Okello, an official from the Uganda Media Council said that although the media is also coming out of the lockdown without money, media owners need to ensure that journalists have the necessary equipment and protective material when executing their work.

While Makerere University Media Law professor Fredrick Jjuuko cautions media houses against taking sides in the political contest, urging them to exercise fairness.

