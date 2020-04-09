A consortium of journalists in Africa have formed a coalition to come up with guidelines to be followed by journalists when reporting on children.

The team being led by Mtoto News of Kenya also includes journalists from Uganda, Zambia, Namibia, Ethiopia and Somalia hoping to expand to other countries.

Speaking to Kfm the Executive Director High Sound for Children who was tasked to popularise the program in Uganda, Hadijah Mwanje says that there is a need for the guidelines since children related matters are not taught in colleges and other higher institutions of learning.

In this program, she says that the guidelines will be made and popularised for practising jouranalists and media schools.

Mwanje says that children are a sensitive matter, which jouranalists report on but end up hurting them unkowingly.