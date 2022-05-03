By Prossy Kisakye

As journalists commemorate World Press Freedom Day, Uganda Journalists Association, UJA has raised a strong voice against police brutality as journalists observe the World Press Freedom day.

The UJA President, Matthias Rukundo says over the years, journalists have faced it rough with security agencies who brutally attack journalists in line of duty.

He has condemned the act and asks all journalists and human rights defenders to stand up and fight for the media if the profession is to stand the test of time.

He has now urged all rights activists to defend media freedom.