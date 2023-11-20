By Peter Sserugo | Monitor

The government has announced an official burial for the former State Minister for Primary Education, Joyce Mpanga who will be laid to rest on Thursday this week. She died on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

“I wish to inform the general public that H.E the President has granted an official burial to the fallen former minister of state for primary education, Joyce Mpanga. The National Organising Committee (N.O.C) and family will issue a detailed burial program, sympathies to the family and fellow Ugandans,” the minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda tweeted on Sunday.

Mpanga is highly remembered for her selfless struggle for women's emancipation as well as her key support roles to the Kingdom of Buganda and the Kabaka, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II in particular.