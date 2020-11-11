The Judicial Service Commission has acknowledged receipt of a complaint by businessman Hamis Kiggundu of Ham enterprises over the misconduct of principal judge, Justice Flavian Zeija in his case against Diamond Trust Bank (DTB).

In an October 15th petition letter to the commission, Ham wanted the Principal Judge to excuse himself from any legal proceedings in regard to the case and to have the matter investigated.

Justice Zeija issued an order blocking the execution of Commercial Court orders in which DTB was ordered to refund Shs34 billion and $23.2m (about Shs86 billion) which they reportedly deducted from Ham Enterprises.

According to Ham, Justice Zeija unfairly recalled his case file and that since he is a former banker, he is more inclined towards supporting banks against clients in courts of law.

Now, the commission chairperson justice Benjamin Kabiito has forwarded the matter to the registrar planning, research and inspectorate Julius Mwebembezi for evaluation.